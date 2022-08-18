Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 14:13

Ireland's first Lego store opens in Dublin

The store features several eye-catching Lego models inspired by Dublin and Irish culture
Lego superfans have flocked to the company's first dedicated shop in Ireland on its opening day.

Finn Ryan, the Waterford boy who stole hearts after his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show last year, officially opened the store on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Finn (8), who is now cancer-free after suffering from the illness for several years, is a Lego master builder and recently travelled to Legoland in Denmark.

Shoshannah Wood with children Daisy (5) and Luca (3) in the new Lego store on Grafton Street. Photo: Naoise Culhane

The store features several eye-catching Lego models inspired by Dublin and Irish culture, such as a camogie player, the Poolbeg chimneys and the Aviva Stadium.

Customers can create personalised products, including their own Lego mini figure.

The store has put in place a managed queueing system with wristbands for its opening weekend.

The interior of the Dublin Lego store. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Natali Stojovic, senior vice president for Lego Retail, said she was elated to see so many fans come out for the first ever Irish Lego store.

"It’s fantastic to see guests interact with the latest in-store experiences and the new Retailtainment concept," she said.

"The Dublin store will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe."

