Food delivery service records spike in Sunday takeaways due to ‘The Fear'

Sunday is now the most popular day of the week to order a takeaway, according to the food delivery service Deliveroo.

Deliveroo data reveals that there are now 15 per cent more orders on a Sunday then there are a Saturday, which used to be the most popular day of the week to order a takeaway.

The food delivery app attributes the increase in Sunday orders to the “The Fear” otherwise known as a hangover.

The three most popular foods ordered on a Sunday are burrito/burrito bowls, cheeseburger and margherita pizza.

While it may be tempting to reach for more hearty takeaway classics, Heather Leeson, Registered Nutritional Therapist and director of Glenville Nutrition in Dublin, cautions that food can have a profound effect on mood and wellbeing. In other words, it's important to make healthy choices when you’re feeling the ‘Sunday Scaries’ set in.

“In health research, the role having a healthy gut plays in improving mood is pretty hot right now. Researchers have identified a connection between the gut and the brain. It's thought that this connection can impact mood, and the way you think.

“As such, if you’re suffering from a case of the Sunday Scaries, resist the urge to eat takeaway classics like chicken nuggets and pizza. Opt instead for choices rich in prebiotic fibre found in vegetables, fruit, pulses, wholegrains, nuts and seeds to provide food for beneficial bacteria to set yourself up for the week.

“Deliveroo has tons of healthy options - there’s even an entire ‘healthy’ section of the app. Don’t forget about healthy fats as well - over 60 per cent of our brain is made up of fat, especially Omega 3 fatty acids.

“These healthy fats make it easier for serotonin (the neurotransmitter that helps with mood, appetite and sleep) to pass through the membranes of our brain cells. Omega 3 rich foods such as salmon and mackerel are ideal for a wellness filled Sunday.”