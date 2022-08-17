Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 10:48

Eight arrested following drug raids in Donegal

Eight people have been arrested following a series of house raids in Donegal.
Stephen Maguire

Eight people have been arrested following a series of house raids in Donegal.

Armed gardai entered a number of residences in Letterkenny yesterday evening and conducted a number of searches.

It is understood the raids were part of an overall operation to disrupt the drugs trade in the county.

A quantity of drugs were recovered following the raids which took place at a number of locations in the town including Lower Main Street and Meadowbank.

Gardaí confirmed that a total of eight persons were arrested and are currently detained at a number of Garda stations in the region.

"Investigations are ongoing," a spokesperson said.

Eyewitnesses said members of the Garda's Emergency Response Unit were involved in the raids.

