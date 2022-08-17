Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 06:26

Tory leadership hopefuls to visit Northern Ireland

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will take part in hustings in Belfast later to win Conservative Party member votes
Tory leadership hopefuls to visit Northern Ireland

Rebecca Black, PA

The two contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister are due in Northern Ireland later today.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss and former British chancellor Rishi Sunak will take part in a hustings event in Belfast.

Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss is leading the race ahead of Mr Sunak.

The pair are also set to undertake separate visits in the city.

On Tuesday evening, they were both challenged by Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie to set out their positions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said the post-Brexit arrangements “need to be dealt with once and for all because it continues to damage the Belfast Agreement and places a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom”.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will address Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland who will cast their vote to select the next leader, who is set to be announced on September 5th.

There are estimated to be around 600 Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland but the party currently has no elected representatives there.

More in this section

Healthcare staff suffered over 7,300 assaults in last 18 months Healthcare staff suffered over 7,300 assaults in last 18 months
Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy to include house sale in Dáil declarations ‘this week’ Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy to include house sale in Dáil declarations ‘this week’
Homes near Dublin Airport to qualify for insulation grant as runway restrictions lifted Homes near Dublin Airport to qualify for insulation grant as runway restrictions lifted
northern irelandconservative partyrishi sunakconservativesliz trusstoriesnorthern ireland protocoltory leadership
Lorry driver dies in Co Tyrone crash

Lorry driver dies in Co Tyrone crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more