Lorry driver dies in Co Tyrone crash

The crash happened on the Beltany Road on Tuesday morning, police said.
By Michelle Devane, PA

A lorry driver in his 20s has died following a collision in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Police said the crash happened on the Beltany Road on Tuesday morning shortly before 8.20am.

PSNI Sergeant Green from the collision investigation unit said the man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.

The Beltany Road was closed to traffic on Tuesday while police conducted inquiries.

It was expected to remain closed into Wednesday morning.

Local road diversions have been put in place.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward by contacting 101.

