ResMed commits €30m Irish investment opening new Sandyford facility

Muireann Duffy

Global digital health brand ResMed has committed to investing €30 million in Research & Development (R&D) in Ireland as it opened its new facility in Sandyford, Dublin on Tuesday.

The firm, headquartered in San Diego, also announced it plans to double its Irish-based software and technology team over the next four years, introducing 70 jobs to support innovation, technology development, and product development.

ResMed said the roles will include "high-skilled, high-paying roles" such as mobile, AWS, and full-stack software developers, and algorithm/machine learning engineers.

The company is a leading provider of connected devices, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea.

The opening of the new Sandyford facility was attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who welcomed ResMed's investment.

"Ireland has become recognised globally for the talent of our workforce, especially in the area of healthcare technology and medical devices," Mr Varadkar said.

"ResMed’s products make a real difference to so many people’s lives and it’s great Ireland is playing such an important role in that effort."

"This investment by ResMed is very welcome and demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland," IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley added.

"It is also an endorsement of the talented team in Dublin who have won this R&D mandate due to their track record in delivering innovative solutions."