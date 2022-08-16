Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 12:39

Woman (90s) killed, four injured in Mayo road collision

The collision occurred on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly on Monday evening
Muireann Duffy

A woman has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

Shortly before 6pm on Monday gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly.

Three women and two juveniles were taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment, where one of the women, aged in her 90s, later died.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Those who were travelling in the area, particularly those with dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094-937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

