James Cox

Gardaí in Co Kerry have launched an investigation into the discovery of the body of a woman in her 70s at her home outside Killarney.

They are said to be treating the death of the pensioner as unexplained, and are waiting for postmortem results to determine the course of their investigation.

She has been named locally as Miriam Burns, a 75-year-old grandmother and mother of four.

The scene remains sealed off for a full technical and forensic examination.