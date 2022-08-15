Man arrested following cannabis seizure worth €180,000 in Roscommon

Amy Blaney

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure worth €180,000 in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí seized 9kg of cannabis as part of an ongoing intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí stopped and searched a van late on Sunday night in Ballyhadereen and seized the cannabis with an estimated street value of €180,000.

The driver of the van, a man in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Castlerea Garda station.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs will now be forwarded for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.