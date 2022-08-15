Dublin Airport changes queue time advice for departing passengers

Tomas Doherty

Dublin Airport has revised its advice to departing passengers thanks to a "significant improvement" in security screening queue times.

DAA, the airport's management body, said passengers should now arrive two hours in advance for a short-haul flight, and three hours for a long-haul flight.

Passengers checking in a bag still need to allow an additional time of up to an hour.

DAA said passenger advice remained under constant review throughout the summer to ensure passengers made their flights and to avoid the need to reduce flights.

It said there were no significant security challenges in June, July or August, and no passengers that "heeded" the advice missed flights in these three months.

The Defence Forces, which had been on standby to work at Dublin Airport in the event of a major Covid outbreak, are now being stood down.

The move comes after a turbulent start to the busy summer months at the airport, with lengthy queues a regular feature during May and June.

On May 29th, long queues at security screening areas caused by unusually high staff absences resulted in 1,400 people missing their flights and prompted criticism from Government ministers, politicians and members of the public.

Dublin Airport is compensating those who were left out of pocket as a result.

Passengers have complained about queues, flight delays and cancellations, and lost baggage, particularly in relation to connecting flights.

There have also been complaints about cleanliness and poor food and drink facilities once passengers pass through security, as international travel rebounded quicker than expected after the Covid-19 emergency.

Dalton Philips, chief executive of DAA, said: “I would like to thank and acknowledge the support of our passengers who have worked with us over recent months to navigate our way through an incredibly challenging and turbulent time for aviation in general and Dublin Airport in particular.

"Our team at Dublin Airport has been simply brilliant, everyone across the business has put their shoulder to the wheel through this difficult period and their cheerfulness and helpfulness has been regularly noted by our passengers."