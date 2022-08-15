Man (30s) dies after road collision in Co Wexford

A man in his 30s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Wexford.

The man died when the car he was a passenger in hit a tree in the townland of Bargy Commons, Cleariestown, at around 10.40pm on Sunday night.

The driver of the car, also in his 30s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

The R733 at Bargy Commons is currently closed in both directions as investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.