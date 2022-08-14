Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 21:51

Nationwide orange thunderstorm warning in place

A status orange weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place for the whole country until tomorrow.
James Cox

Met Éireann is warning of sporadic thunder and lightning across South Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said a heat warning remains in place for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway and Roscommon too.

Mr Doran-Sherlock told Newstalk: "It's partially this heat that is contributing to thunderstorms, so it will still be an uncomfortably warm night tonight in many areas, but there are fresher conditions feeding in from the northwest through today which is why they're no longer in high temperature warning.

"Through tomorrow, and next week, we will see temperatures falling to more normal levels for the time of year."

Ireland's all-time temperature record for August was broken on Friday, as Oak Park, Co Carlow reached 31.7 degrees.

The previous record was set by both Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975, and by Oak Park itself in 1995.

A heatwave was officially declared in Ireland on Sunday.

It's after temperatures have exceeded 25 degrees for the fifth day in a row, with Moore Park in Cork, recording 28.8 degrees on Saturday.

