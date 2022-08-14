Two men charged following death of man in Athlone

Digital Desk Staff

The two men arrested in connection with the fatal assault incident on Church Street in Athlone in the early hours of Saturday morning have been charged.

They will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening,

Paul Babs Connolly, 49, from Edenderry in Co Offaly was attending a stag party in Athlone on Friday night, when he was fatally assaulted on Church Street.

A spokesperson said gardaí have been notified that images of the incident on Church Street are being shared across social media and messaging apps.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to everybody NOT to share this material, it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation," the spokesperson said.