Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as temperatures hit 31 degrees

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for tomorrow.

It comes as the country currently deals with a heatwave, with temperatures of 31 degrees recorded in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, earlier.

The high temperature warning in place over the weekend, is set to continue until Monday.

The warning will be in place from 3pm on Sunday to 3am on Monday.

Ireland's all-time temperature record for August was broken on Friday, as Oak Park, Co Carlow reached 31.7 degrees.

The previous record was set by both Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975, and by Oak Park itself in 1995.

Below are the maximum temperatures recorded at our synoptic stations today 🌡️📈



Two stations recorded max temps over 30°C today, with Oak Park reaching 31.7°C and provisionally beating the previous August record of 31.5°C which was set in 1995 at the same weather station 👇 https://t.co/aEMgW47us8 pic.twitter.com/gYTeguPcQo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 12, 2022

A heatwave was officially declare in Ireland earlier on Sunday.

It's after temperatures have exceeded 25 degrees for the fifth day in a row, with Moore Park in Cork, recording 28.8 degrees on Saturday.

Met Éireann's status yellow temperature warning remains in place until Monday.

Sunday

Sunday will be another hot day with temperatures reaching 25 to 30 degrees, although it won't be as hot in the north and northwest.

Most parts of the country will be dry and sunny during the morning but there will be a few showers in northern areas, possibly heavy.

Through the course of the afternoon and evening, scattered heavy and thundery showers will develop across the country some of these with hail.

Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding. Winds will be light and variable.

The good weather is set to turn to heavy downpours by Monday as the country is set to cool down rapidly to temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.