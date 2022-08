Tipperary has a new millionaire thanks to Friday night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

The winning quick pick ticket worth €1 million was purchased online or via the National Lottery App.

The special raffle event promises to make four brand new millionaires in Ireland over the month of August.

Friday was a big night for Irish winners, as the EuroMillions draw which saw over 55,000 players win prizes.