Krispy Kreme to open outlet in central Dublin this month

Doughnut outlet Krispy Kreme will open its first branch in Dublin city centre next week.

The doughnut franchise will open a new shop in the Central Plaza building on Dame Street on August 17th.

It follows the success of its Blanchardstown and Swords stores, which opened in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

In 2019, the company’s Blanchardstown store was revealed as its best performing worldwide.

The Irish Times reported that the store earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 from the end of September to December in 2018.

A queue of 300 people was outside on its first day of operations when it opened its doors at 7am, and the shop was forced to suspend its 27/4 drive-through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland in 2019 said the Blanchardstown store was “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme outlet across its 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.

In 2020, the Blanchardstown outlet recorded average weekly revenues of almost €87,000, despite the store being temporarily shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.