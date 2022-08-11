Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 14:23

Krispy Kreme to open outlet in central Dublin this month

The doughnut franchise will open a new branch in the Central Plaza building on Dame Street on August 17th.
Krispy Kreme to open outlet in central Dublin this month

Doughnut outlet Krispy Kreme will open its first branch in Dublin city centre next week.

The doughnut franchise will open a new shop in the Central Plaza building on Dame Street on August 17th.

It follows the success of its Blanchardstown and Swords stores, which opened in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

In 2019, the company’s Blanchardstown store was revealed as its best performing worldwide.

The Irish Times reported that the store earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 from the end of September to December in 2018.

A queue of 300 people was outside on its first day of operations when it opened its doors at 7am, and the shop was forced to suspend its 27/4 drive-through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland in 2019 said the Blanchardstown store was “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme outlet across its 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.

In 2020, the Blanchardstown outlet recorded average weekly revenues of almost €87,000, despite the store being temporarily shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More in this section

Eamon Ryan's mother dies after accident on family holiday Eamon Ryan's mother dies after accident on family holiday
Temperatures could reach 31 degrees today amid heatwave Temperatures could reach 31 degrees today amid heatwave
Laura Whitmore to make West End debut Laura Whitmore to make West End debut
dublintemple barkrispy kremecentral plaza
Endangered Okapi calf born at Dublin Zoo

Endangered Okapi calf born at Dublin Zoo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more