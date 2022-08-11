Man drowns in River Barrow in Carlow

Sarah Slater

A man drowned on Wednesday night when he got into difficulty in the River Barrow in Carlow town.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Wednesday close to the town park area of the town in Graiguecullen which straddles the Carlow and Laois border.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s and from the area, got into difficulties shortly after entering the rivers.

Several other shocked swimmers and onlookers attempted in vain to assist the man and bring him to safety.

However, another man jumped into the river and pulled the man out of the river and on to the decking near where boats were moored.

Ambulance crews, fire units and gardaí arrived on scene within minutes, but despite desperate efforts to revive him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A local man who was at the scene when the tragedy unfolded but who does not wish to be named said: “I was at the park while (the tragedy unfolded).

"Unfortunately a man in his late 30s has drowned while swimming in the river, But fair play to (another man) he jumped in and pulled the man out of the river onto the decking near where the boats are tied up.

“I must say that a number of gardaí arrived and tried their best to revive him. They were trying for a long time, but he didn’t respond. I hope that everybody prays for the man who pulled out the (deceased man) from the river and the garda who were involved and who did try their best along with the fire and ambulance crews who also did all they could. My thoughts are with the deceased man’s family and friends.”

Gardaí are treating his death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow at approximately 9:20pm yesterday.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date."