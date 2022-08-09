Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 11:06

What the regional papers say: Naas pilot arrested over cocaine seizure, Covid deaths in the Midlands

On this week's front pages, A pilot from Naas has been charged after a light aircraft with €8.4 million worth of cocaine was seized in Longford, Covid deaths hit the Midlands and renowned singer Brendan Bowyer is laid to rest in his home town of Waterford. 
The Kildare Nationalist lead with a piece about a pilot from Naas who was charged after a light aircraft was seized in Longford with €8.4 million worth of cocaine.

The Laois Nationalist focus on Covid death figures in the Midlands which show Laois has the highest number of deaths from the virus in the region.

The Waterford News & Star lead with a piece on renowned singer Brendan Bowyer being laid to rest in his home town in Wateford.

The Roscommon Herald focus on a brother and sister from the county who tragically died in a drowning incident in Kerry.

The Western People focus on the Planning Regulator trying to block a Mayo County Development Plan which will be in place until 2027.

The Nationalist focus on 45 new jobs being announced for Carlow at Material Testing Services.

roscommon heraldwestern peopleregional paperscarlow nationalistlaois nationalistkildare nationalistwaterford news and starlocal newspapers
