Penneys to open new Tallaght store in September

Penneys will officially open the doors of its new Tallaght store on September 15th.

The new 43,400sq ft store will be located on the ground floor in The Square Shopping Centre and will offer fashion, homeware, beauty and nail salon.

The Tallaght store will be the retailers 37th store in Ireland, and is the first new Penneys store in Dublin in six years, following its opening in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in December 2016.

The new store is part of the retailer’s commitment to invest €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

Some of the store’s ranges will include the popular Disney, Netflix’s Stranger Things, the NBA brand and a dedicated denim area.

Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our colleagues and customers into our fantastic new store in Tallaght. We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time.

“The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to finally open our doors next month. We’ll have something for everyone all at our everyday affordable prices. We’re proud to continue to expand Penneys in Ireland and keep investing in Irish retail.”

Jack Martin, head of retail for The Square Town Centre, said: “This is a fantastic addition to the Centre and will be widely welcomed by the community not just in Tallaght but many of the surrounding areas.

“Our partnership with Penneys marks a significant step in our development and we are very excited about the opportunity that this brings. The people of Tallaght have been crying out for a Penneys store for over 20 years and I have no doubt will make this a hugely successful launch.”