Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 08:51

Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Dublin two-vehicle collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the crash in north Co Dublin on Saturday evening
Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Dublin two-vehicle collision

Muireann Duffy

A young man has been killed in a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Dublin which occurred on Saturday evening.

At approximately 9.30pm, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the R126 Hearse Road near Donabate, at the junction with Cobbe's lane.

A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene despite being treated by emergency services personnel.

The man's body was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A statement from gardaí gave no information regarding the second vehicle or its occupants.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has since been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They ask that anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the incident, particularly those with dash-cam footage, contact Swords Garda station on 01-666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or and Garda station.

More in this section

Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel
Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday
Aircraft with cocaine worth €8.4 million believed to have travelled to France and Belgium Aircraft with cocaine worth €8.4 million believed to have travelled to France and Belgium
dublingardaicollisioncrashroad deathfatal road traffic collision
Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week

Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more