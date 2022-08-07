Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Dublin two-vehicle collision

Muireann Duffy

A young man has been killed in a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Dublin which occurred on Saturday evening.

At approximately 9.30pm, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the R126 Hearse Road near Donabate, at the junction with Cobbe's lane.

A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene despite being treated by emergency services personnel.

The man's body was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A statement from gardaí gave no information regarding the second vehicle or its occupants.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has since been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They ask that anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the incident, particularly those with dash-cam footage, contact Swords Garda station on 01-666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or and Garda station.