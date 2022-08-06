Ireland experiencing 'brain gain' as workers flock from abroad

Kenneth Fox

Ireland is being heralded as having a 'brain gain' jobs market, with staff flocking here after the pandemic.

This week's jobs figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show unemployment at a record 21-year low of 4.2 per cent.

Employers warn there are still pockets of difficulty - but overall, we're performing really well.

Speaking to Newstalk, HR Buddy, chief executive, Damien McCarthy says we have proved to be a flexible and attractive work environment.

"We are one of only five countries that can say we have a brain gain situation. We are an attractive country at the moment because we have adapted well to remote working."

He said many employers are looking to bring in workers from abroad because of the low rate of unemployment among Irish workers.

Figures from the CSO show that for July 2022 the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 4.1 per cent for males from a revised rate of 4.2 per cent in June 2022, and down from 5.9 per cent in July 2021.

It was unchanged at 4.3 per cent for females from a revised rate of 4.3 per cent in June 2022, and down from 5.7 per cent in July 2021.

In terms of age, for those up to 10.9 per cent for persons aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) from a revised rate of 10.8 per cent in June 2022.

For those aged 25-74 years of age the rate is down to 3.1 per cent from a revised rate of 3.3 per cent in June 2022.