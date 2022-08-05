Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 12:40

Man arrested following drug seizure worth €90,500 in Bray

Gardaí seized cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €90,500.
A man has been arrested following a drug seizure worth 90,500 in Bray Co Wicklow.

Gardaí seized the drugs following the search of a vehicle in the early hours of Friday Morning.

Gardaí were on patrol in Bray when they were leaving a housing estate and observed a man in a car who proceeded to run from the car.

They stopped the man, aged 22, and upon searching the vehicle, seized cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €90,500.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bray Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations ongoing.

