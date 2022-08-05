Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 11:31

One-legged woman who offered man sex for €40 is jailed for robbery

The court heard the defendant 'dragged the man down a lane in Portlaoise, where a second man stole the money from his pocket
Chris Fingleton

A one-legged woman who offered sex in return for €40 "dragged" a man down a laneway in Portlaoise, where another man assaulted him and took the €40 from his pocket.

The defendant pleaded guilty to robbery on October 24th at Coliseum (Bull) Lane, Portlaoise at Portlaoise District Court earlier this week.

The court heard that at 6pm on the day in question, the defendant met a man and offered him sex in return for €40.

She then "dragged" him down the lane and told him they would have sex. However, another man came along and took €40 from the victim's pocket.

The court was told the defendant had 160 previous convictions for theft, burglary, assault and public order offences.

Defending barrister Áine Rushe said her client had lost a leg and was using drugs to lessen the pain.

Ms Rushe said that while her client might have been complicit in the offence, the defendant was not the main instigator.

The defendant is currently in prison and is due for release in November.

The defendant then interjected, telling Judge Andrew Cody: "I got another two years yesterday, with six months of it suspended."

Judge Cody convicted the defendant and sentenced her to two months in prison.

