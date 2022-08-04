Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 17:50

Louth beach sealed off after suspected explosive device found

There are unconfirmed reports that the device may be historic in nature and, as it appears to be below the high tide mark, that it possibly was washed ashore.
Louth beach sealed off after suspected explosive device found

Elaine Keogh

A section of Clogherhead beach in county Louth has been sealed off by Gardaí after a device was found on it.

Gardaí confirmed they are "currently at the scene of an incident where a device has been located on a beach at Clogherhead".

A spokesperson added that, "the area has been sealed off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have been contacted".

There are unconfirmed reports that the device may be historic in nature and, as it appears to be below the high tide mark, that it possibly was washed ashore.

The beach is extremely popular and is one of three beaches with blue flags in Louth.

More in this section

Man seriously injured in Dublin assault Man seriously injured in Dublin assault
Planning regulations review should not be led by developers, says housing expert Planning regulations review should not be led by developers, says housing expert
Ashley Cain completes Dublin-leg of five-marathon challenge in aid of childhood cancer charity Ashley Cain completes Dublin-leg of five-marathon challenge in aid of childhood cancer charity
gardaico louthlouth beachclogherhead beachsealed offarmy explosive ordnance disposaldevice foundwashed ashore
Belfast Crumlin Road Gaol wing to become distillery with £22m investment

Belfast Crumlin Road Gaol wing to become distillery with £22m investment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more