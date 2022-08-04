Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 10:40

Ashley Cain completes Dublin-leg of five-marathon challenge in aid of childhood cancer charity

Cain’s daughter Azaylia died of leukaemia last April aged eight months
Ashley Cain completes Dublin-leg of five-marathon challenge in aid of childhood cancer charity

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain completed the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter on Wednesday.

The runs, which are taking place in five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next few days, are to mark the second birthday of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia last year at just eight months old.

Cain’s route through Dublin on Wednesday began at Fitzwilliam Square, passed Stephen’s Green and through Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before he finished back in the city centre at around 4pm.

Today, Cain is set to run in Belfast before moving on to Glasgow on Friday, Cardiff on Saturday and finishing in London on Sunday.

Cain, who played for Coventry City and later featured in reality TV show Ex On The Beach, founded the Azaylia Foundation to help fight childhood cancer through advancing early diagnosis and new treatment availability in the UK.

After completing a 100-mile ultra marathon in April, Cain is to undertake further athletic challenges this month.

He will be joined by friends, family and public figures along the routes.

More in this section

Four hospitalised after vehicle ploughs into crowd at Donegal festival Four hospitalised after vehicle ploughs into crowd at Donegal festival
Less Irish grown vegetables in supermarkets as farmers struggle with energy costs Less Irish grown vegetables in supermarkets as farmers struggle with energy costs
Police seize 57 puppies in Belfast smuggled across the Border Police seize 57 puppies in Belfast smuggled across the Border
dublincharityshowbizcainashley cainthe azaylia foundation
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more