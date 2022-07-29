Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 13:36

Overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry 'unacceptable', INMO says

This comes as 30 people are without a bed in University Hospital Kerry this morning.
Overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry 'unacceptable', INMO says

James Cox

Sustained rises in hospital overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry are leading to difficulty retaining and recruiting nurses, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This comes as 30 people are without a bed in University Hospital Kerry this morning.

INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway said: “The current levels of overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry are completely unacceptable. Over 415 patients have been on trolleys in July, a 77 per cent increase on July 2021.

“The current levels of overcrowding are a severe safety risk for both staff and patients. It is impossible for our members to carry out optimal levels of care in an overcrowded environment coupled with rising Covid-19 infections in the hospital.

“Services cannot be maintained as they are in the hospital in its current state. Hospital management and the HSE must now take action that includes the tempering of non-urgent elective care."

The INMO has asked for a meeting with hospital management to discuss "the need for an urgent plan that details how the hospital plans to address the recruitment and retention issues that exist within the hospital".

Mr Conway added: “Management must address their issues through a bespoke plan to bolster the nursing workforce within the hospital.

“Our members do not want to face into a situation in autumn and winter where the workforce is under severe strain because of overcrowding and colleagues leaving the profession. Management must now step in.”

More in this section

Hutch and Dowdall attempt to prevent non-jury trials dismissed by Supreme Court Hutch and Dowdall attempt to prevent non-jury trials dismissed by Supreme Court
Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention
Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend
overcrowdinginmohospitalkerryhospital overcrowdingirish nurses and midwives organisationuniversity hospital kerryliam conway
Ana Kriegel murder: Court refuses to allow fresh evidence in 'Boy B' appeal

Ana Kriegel murder: Court refuses to allow fresh evidence in 'Boy B' appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more