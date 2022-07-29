Overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry 'unacceptable', INMO says

James Cox

Sustained rises in hospital overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry are leading to difficulty retaining and recruiting nurses, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This comes as 30 people are without a bed in University Hospital Kerry this morning.

INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway said: “The current levels of overcrowding in University Hospital Kerry are completely unacceptable. Over 415 patients have been on trolleys in July, a 77 per cent increase on July 2021.

“The current levels of overcrowding are a severe safety risk for both staff and patients. It is impossible for our members to carry out optimal levels of care in an overcrowded environment coupled with rising Covid-19 infections in the hospital.

“Services cannot be maintained as they are in the hospital in its current state. Hospital management and the HSE must now take action that includes the tempering of non-urgent elective care."

The INMO has asked for a meeting with hospital management to discuss "the need for an urgent plan that details how the hospital plans to address the recruitment and retention issues that exist within the hospital".

Mr Conway added: “Management must address their issues through a bespoke plan to bolster the nursing workforce within the hospital.

“Our members do not want to face into a situation in autumn and winter where the workforce is under severe strain because of overcrowding and colleagues leaving the profession. Management must now step in.”