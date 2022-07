Kenneth Fox

A motorcyclist has died after an incident in Rathmines in Dublin overnight.

Garda received a report of a seriously injured man on St Clare's Avenue in Rathmines at a quarter past two in the morning.

The man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the city morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.