Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 18:16

Man to go on trial 42 years after alleged murder

A 73-year-old will go on trial next summer, precisely 42 years after he is alleged to have murdered a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork.
Man to go on trial 42 years after alleged murder

Eoin Reynolds

A 73-year-old will go on trial next summer, precisely 42 years after he is alleged to have murdered a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6th and June 12th, 1981 at an unknown place within the State.

Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott today set a date of June 6th next year for the trial to begin, exactly 42 years after Ms Sheehan was last seen alive. Michael Delaney SC, for Mr Long, said that the trial is likely to last six weeks.

At today's hearing, Brendan Grehan SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions asked for recorded depositions, during which barristers for the prosecution and defence can ask questions of witnesses, to be taken from several people who have given statements to gardaí.

Mr Justice McDermott agreed to allow the depositions to take place in the coming months.

The trial had been expected to be heard in Cork but has now been moved to Dublin.

More in this section

Probation report on Barbie Kardashian who threatened to kill mother 'deeply disturbing' Probation report on Barbie Kardashian who threatened to kill mother 'deeply disturbing'
Ammi Burke's application for expedited hearing against WRC refused Ammi Burke's application for expedited hearing against WRC refused
Number of murder and rape trials up 57% last year Number of murder and rape trials up 57% last year
corknoel longnora sheehanshippool woods
Government agrees emissions targets with agriculture set at 25%

Government agrees emissions targets with agriculture set at 25%

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more