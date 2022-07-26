Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 06:38

Tributes pour in for Good Friday Agreement architect David Trimble

The 77-year-old former Stormont first minister died on Monday evening following an illness
Tributes pour in for Good Friday Agreement architect David Trimble

By David Young, Rebecca Black and Michelle Devane, PA

Political leaders past and present have paid tribute to David Trimble’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland following his death.

The 77-year-old peer and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

Mr Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died on Monday following an illness.

David Trimble death
Former British prime minister Tony Blair was among those paying tribute to Mr Trimble (PA)

His death comes amid another political crisis at Stormont, with the DUP blocking the creation of a powersharing administration in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

A planned recall sitting of the troubled Assembly on Tuesday, which would have expected to witness heated exchanges over the current deadlock, has been postponed as a mark of respect.

On Monday evening, British prime minister Boris Johnson said Mr Trimble’s achievements would never be forgotten.

“He was a giant of British and international politics and will be long remembered for his intellect, personal bravery and fierce determination to change politics for the better,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin credited his “central contribution” in efforts to secure peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

“All of us in politics at the time witnessed his crucial and courageous role in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement and his leadership in building support in his party and his community for the Agreement,” he said.

President Michael D Higgins praised Mr Trimble’s “life of public service”.

Former British and Irish prime ministers Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, both of whom were involved in the intensive Good Friday negotiations, also paid tribute.

Mr Blair said his contribution was “immense, unforgettable and frankly irreplaceable” while Mr Ahern described him as a “courageous” leader.

Ex-Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, a once bitter political adversary of the unionist leader, thanked him for helping to get the Good Friday Agreement over the line in 1998.

Current UUP leader Doug Beattie hailed the former first minister as “a man of courage and vision”.

“He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland,” he said.

Announcing the postponement of the recalled sitting on Monday evening, outgoing Stormont speaker Alex Maskey said he would be making arrangements to allow MLAs to formally offer their condolences and pay tributes.

“I will announce further details when arrangements have been confirmed,” he added.

More in this section

Ammi Burke brings High Court challenge over rejection of unfair dismissal claim Ammi Burke brings High Court challenge over rejection of unfair dismissal claim
Woman jailed for transporting heroin on behalf of former partner Woman jailed for transporting heroin on behalf of former partner
Boy (3) who died on family farm loved 'cows, machinery, and family', funeral told Boy (3) who died on family farm loved 'cows, machinery, and family', funeral told
micheal martinmichael d higginsboris johnsondeathjohn humenobel peace prizetony blairgerry adamsulster unionist partybertie aherndoug beattiealex maskeydavid trimbletrimble
Man who attacked woman is jailed after failing to leave State as ordered by court

Man who attacked woman is jailed after failing to leave State as ordered by court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more