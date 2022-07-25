Dangan Group announce plans to add 400 new roles

Muireann Duffy

Dangan Group has unveiled plans to double its workforce over the next three years, also announcing the appointment of its new managing director.

The group said it will create 40 new full-time positions over the next 36 months, in addition to over 400 contract roles across the island.

The company offers multi-service client solutions in recruitment, cleaning and merchandising, with offices in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Dangan Group confirmed Brian Whelan will take on the role of MD having previously led the recruitment division.

Mr Whelan also previously held management positions in The Irish Times and Reed Specialist Recruitment.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the news, describing the "significant expansion" as a "great boost".

"It's great to see an Irish company go from strength to strength and have such ambitious growth plans," Mr Varadkar said.