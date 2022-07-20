Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 22:03

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind recruiting puppy raisers in Munster

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are currently recruiting for Puppy Raising Volunteers in the Munster area.
James Cox

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are currently recruiting for Puppy Raising Volunteers in the Munster area.

Candidates must be no more than two hours from their headquarters on Model Farm Road, Cork, and can be from Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

What is a Puppy Raiser?

The charity said: "Puppy Raisers foster one of our puppies from age eight weeks until approximately 12-14 months. At eight weeks old our puppies begin their journey to becoming a Guide Dog for a person who is vision impaired or an Assistance Dog for a family of a child with autism.

"This journey starts in the homes of our Puppy Raising Volunteers. The puppy will live with your family in your home. Under the direction of our Puppy Raising Supervisors, puppies learn basic rules and obedience. At approximately 14 months they move into our Training Centre with our highly skilled trainers and the hard work towards graduating as a Guide or Assistance Dog begins."

Criteria to become a Puppy Raiser:

  • No more than two other dogs in the home. They must be sociable, well-behaved and neutered/spayed.
  • The puppy must not be left alone for prolonged periods of time (max four hours, but this is age dependent).
  • You must have access to a secured outdoor area.
  • Children in the home must be over five years of age.
  • You must be 18 years or older, but the whole family can get involved.
  • Must have internet access and be able to use Zoom platform.

To apply or to find out more visit www.guidedogs.ie or email Erin at erin@guidedogs.ie

