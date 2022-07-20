Assisted living services company Nua Healthcare to create 470 jobs

Assisted living services company Nua Healthcare is to create 470 jobs across the country this year.

The group is the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland and already employs 2,000 people nationwide.

As part of expansion plans, the company is seeking general nurses, behavioural and occupational therapists and social care workers.

In a statement this morning, it said the roles would be spread across 19 counties with the majority of positions based in Meath, Waterford, Kildare and Westmeath.