Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 17:33

More than 10 tonnes of litter cleared from Dublin beach

Fingal County Council has pleaded with people to take their litter home from the beach with them as images of Burrow Beach went viral on Twitter
More than 10 tonnes of litter cleared from Dublin beach

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

It has taken more than six hours to clean over 10 tonnes of litter off a beach in north Dublin, Fingal County Council has said, after throngs of people flocked to the coast on Monday on what was the hottest day in over 100 years.

Criticism has been levelled at those who left empty beer bottles, cans and plastic strewn around Burrow Beach in Sutton on Tuesday morning, after images were shared online.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
Crowds of people enjoying the sun on Portmarnock beach on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, the council said its crews had been working since 5.30am on Tuesday morning at all of its beaches.

It said it had taken over six hours to clean Burrow Beach, and that additional staff and equipment were deployed to beaches after “a substantial increase” in use of beaches over the last number of days.

Extra toilets and large bins have also been provided at beaches, it said.

“It’s an ongoing battle to try to keep the beaches clean at this time of year,” Fingal's mayor, Howard Mahony, told PA.

“It’s a big chunk of our budget, we take part of anti-littering campaign every year. Does it make a difference? I’d like to think it does.”

Mr O’Mahony said bins are provided and people are encouraged to take their litter home with them.

“We just wish they would,” he added. “We are pleading with people to take their litter home.”

The council said: “It is important to remind all beach users to play their part by bringing their rubbish home or using the bins provided.

“Vans and tractors and trailers have been hauling the bags away once filled by the staff. In excess of 10 tonnes of litter was removed from Burrow Beach alone.

“Similar resources and vehicles have also been deployed at the other beaches.

“Our staff have also reported that burnt out bins have occurred due to hot BBQs being placed in bins, despite the warning signs we have in place not to do this. We would remind the public not to dispose of hot BBQs into the bins.

“As well as being unsightly and impacting other beach users, litter left on beaches poses a risk to the environment and wildlife and can have a negative impact on water quality.

“In order to avoid litter entering the sea, the planned cleaning operation targets the area of the beaches where the tide will impact first.”

More in this section

Man jailed for six years after spat of robberies in Dublin shops Man jailed for six years after spat of robberies in Dublin shops
Family of Limerick pensioner knocked down on road settle case over his death Family of Limerick pensioner knocked down on road settle case over his death
Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties as high temperatures persist Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties as high temperatures persist
dublinweatherenvironmentfingal county councilbeachportmarnocksuttonlitterheat
Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears

Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more