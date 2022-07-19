Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:12

Ireland's largest film studio receives planning approval in Co Westmeath

Hammerlake Studios will be constructed on a 25-acre site at Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Ireland's largest film studio receives planning approval in Co Westmeath

A large-scale film studio has been given the green light by planners in Westmeath County Council.

Hammerlake Studios, set to become Ireland's largest film studio, will be a purpose built film, television and content production campus constructed on a 25-acre site at Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The Hammerlake Studios campus aims to attract the world’s biggest film and content productions from Hollywood and across the globe.

A planning application to build the studio received confirmation of approval on July 12th.

In accordance with Section 34(6) of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended), the application has been approved by officials. Subject to a material contravention of the County Development Plan, the final decision to grant permission will rest with the elected members of the Council in September.

The development aims to generate €50 million annually for Mullingar economy, and Hammerlake Studios’ executives have signalled significant benefits for local and national businesses, services, education and creative arts professionals.

Construction will take place over two phases.

Phase one, totalling 236,000 sq ft, will comprise four studios or “sound stages'” suitable for large-scale film and television production, an administrative building, workshops, data technology centres, editing rooms, food, fitness and other amenities.
Construction is estimated to take 12-months with film production operations to commence from the first quarter of 2024. 350 production jobs and 300 construction jobs will be created in phase one.

Phase two, which will be submitted for planning approval in Summer 2023, will see an additional seven studios added to the campus, bringing the total footprint to 460,000 square-feet.

Hammerlake estimates a minimum of 1,000 production jobs upon full commencement of phase two operations in 2025.

Paul Chesney, chief executive officer of Hammerlake Studios said: “We are excited by the decision by Westmeath County Council to grant us planning in principle. It represents a significant step forward in our plans to build a world class film and content production facility in Mullingar, one capable of accommodating the biggest and best film productions.”

More in this section

Cannabis worth €1.5m seized at Rosslare Europort Cannabis worth €1.5m seized at Rosslare Europort
Air conditioning in communal tents only as refugees arrive during heatwave Air conditioning in communal tents only as refugees arrive during heatwave
Irishman remains in intensive care following Spain shooting Irishman remains in intensive care following Spain shooting
mullingartelevisionfilmwestmeathhammerlake studioswestmeath county councillough sheever corporate parkplanning approvalcontent production
Fire crews battle forest fires in Wicklow mountains

Fire crews battle forest fires in Wicklow mountains

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more