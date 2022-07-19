Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:21

Thunderstorm warning for 10 counties on final day of heatwave

Met Éireann said southern and eastern areas of the country will experience thunderstorm activity today
Thunderstorm warning for 10 counties on final day of heatwave

Sarah Mooney

Updated 1pm

Met Éireann has widened a thunderstorm warning to 10 counties as Ireland’s heatwave draws to a close.

The national forecaster said southern and eastern areas of the country will experience thunderstorm activity today, along with localised "downpours".

The status-yellow warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford came into force at 9.30am and will remain in effect until 9pm tonight. Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim were later added to the warning.

It comes as a high temperature warning remains in place for Leinster, but is due to expire at 7pm this evening.

“On Tuesday the very warm weather will continue to occur over Leinster with daytime temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

The recent heatwave has brought record-breaking temperatures, with Ireland's highest temperature of the 21st century provisionally recorded in Dublin on Monday when the mercury hit 33 degrees Celsius in Phoenix Park.

The reading is only 0.3 degrees below the all-time record – 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle on June 26th, 1887.

More in this section

Cannabis worth €1.5m seized at Rosslare Europort Cannabis worth €1.5m seized at Rosslare Europort
Air conditioning in communal tents only as refugees arrive during heatwave Air conditioning in communal tents only as refugees arrive during heatwave
Irishman remains in intensive care following Spain shooting Irishman remains in intensive care following Spain shooting
met eireannsouthweather warningheatwavethunderstormirelandeast
Fire crews battle forest fires in Wicklow mountains

Fire crews battle forest fires in Wicklow mountains

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more