Temperatures to drop following record but highs of 28 forecast for east

James Cox

Record-breaking temperatures are set to slip back in the coming days as the heatwave that has gripped the country comes to an end.

The eastern half of the country will continue to bask in sunshine for a little longer with highs of 27 or 28 degrees.

The rest of the country will become cooler and fresher with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.

It will be mostly dry, but showers are expected in parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon as clouds move from the west.

The second-highest temperature on record was recorded in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Monday, hitting 33.1 degrees.

Met Éireann's nationwide warning for "exceptionally warm weather" will come to an end at 7pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday night is also forecast to be cooler with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel said there will be a gradual breakdown of the warm settled weather.

"Looking at the latest weather models, we do expect to see a breakdown over the course of the day. The eastern half of the country is likely to see the highest of the temperatures, 24, 25, 26 degrees in parts of Dublin.

"The wester half of the country will be significantly cooler than the last couple of days, temperatures ranging from 19-22 degrees."

Keith Lambkin, head of Met Éireann’s climate services division, said climate change is increasing the odds of record-breaking temperatures.

“Due to climate change, we are expecting to see heatwaves become longer, more frequent and intense than in the past. This increase in heat increases the odds of temperature records being broken,” he said.