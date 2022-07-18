Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 14:45

Irishman injured in shooting at Spanish beach club

The 32 year old was one of five people injured during the incident
Irishman injured in shooting at Spanish beach club

An Irishman is among five people who have been injured in a shooting and stabbing incident at a beach club in Marbella, Spain.

As reported by The Irish Times, Spanish police said four people were taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning having suffered gunshot wounds at Opium Beach Club near Marbella town.

The suspect, a Dutch man, has been arrested but has also been taken to hospital for treatment having suffered stab wounds to his head and chest.

Sources at the Costa del Sol Hospital said two of the five injured were in "serious" condition.

It is understood that the 32-year-old Irishman was one of two people receiving treatment in intensive care after he was shot in the chest.

The incident is believed to have occurred after a fight between two groups broke out in the VIP area of the club.

More to follow...

More in this section

Family of man who allegedly slipped on staircase at wedding venue awarded €250,000 Family of man who allegedly slipped on staircase at wedding venue awarded €250,000
Number of Ukrainian refugees increases by almost 4,500 in three weeks Number of Ukrainian refugees increases by almost 4,500 in three weeks
Extend free hot meals to childcare facilities to tackle food poverty, says Minister Extend free hot meals to childcare facilities to tackle food poverty, says Minister
spainshootingstabbingmarbellacosta del solbeach club
Garda takes High Court action over unpaid €23,000 expenses claim

Garda takes High Court action over unpaid €23,000 expenses claim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more