Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 20:14

Man who died after swimming in Co Laois lake named locally

Michael Timmins was from a well-known family in Portlaoise, Co Laois, where he lived
Man who died after swimming in Co Laois lake named locally

A man who died while swimming at a lake in the midlands over the weekend has been named locally as Michael Timmins.

The victim, aged in his 60s, got into difficulty while swimming at the man-made Derryounce Lake in Portarlington, Co Laois, on Saturday afternoon.

According to The Irish Times, Mr Timmins was single and from a well-known family in Portlaoise, Co Laois, where he lived.

Monsignor John Byrne, of St Peter and St Paul’s parish in Portlaoise, said the town was in shock at the “very tragic accident”.

“Michael’s family are an old established Portlaoise family, they are well known,” he said.

“There is a lot of shock, really. The little bit of fine weather we get, and a man just going for a swim... it is just tragic.”

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 3.30pm on Saturday. The victim was taken from the water and removed from the scene by ambulance to Portlaoise General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. Gardaí said they are treating the matter as a tragic accident at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The incident on Saturday is the third swimming-related death in Ireland over the past week.

A 14-year-old boy died while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Co Dublin, on Monday. On Tuesday, a man aged in his 40s died after getting into difficulties while swimming at Fanore Beach, Co Clare.

More in this section

Conor McGregor shares snaps of luxury birthday bash in Ibiza Conor McGregor shares snaps of luxury birthday bash in Ibiza
Eamon Ryan hopes to see targets to cut emissions published this month Eamon Ryan hopes to see targets to cut emissions published this month
Man arrested after drugs worth €50,000 seized during Dublin operation
portlaoiselaoisswimmingopen water swimminglakemichael timmins
Explained: How can flying first class increase your carbon footprint?

Explained: How can flying first class increase your carbon footprint?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more