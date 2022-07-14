Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 12:55

State funding of almost €3.7m allocated to Irish language planning

Funding of €3,169,380 has been approved for Údarás na Gaeltachta and €494,000 for Foras na Gaeilge to enable them to advance the language planning process throughout the country.
State funding of almost €3.7 million has been allocated for the language planning process for Foras na Gaeilge and Údarás na Gaeltachta this year.

Funding of €3,169,380 has been approved for Údarás na Gaeltachta and €494,000 for Foras na Gaeilge to enable them to advance the language planning process throughout the State.

The Language planning process involves communities agreeing to a series of measures in order to increase the use of the Irish language within their communities. The Gaeltacht Act 2012 created a legislative basis for the language planning process and makes provision for language plans to be prepared in communities in areas that are recognised as potential Gaeltachta language planning areas, Gaeltacht service towns or as Irish language networks.

As well as the new Statewide funding allocation, the Dungarvan Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan was launched on Thursday in Waterford. It is the seventh plan approved for a language planning group outside the Gaeltacht.

Minister for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers said: "The significant funding we have announced today will support the implementation of the language planning process in Dungarvan, the Déise Gaeltacht and throughout the country, in order to strengthen the position of the Irish language."

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said: "There is a lot of work underway around the country as communities promote the Irish language at a local level."

