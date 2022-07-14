Support for Coalition slips as Sinn Féin overtake in polls

Support for the coalition Government has slumped in recent months, according to the latest Irish Times/ Ipsos poll results.

Support for Fine Gael has dropped to its lowest level since the Ipsos poll began in 1994, with the party dropping in the polls to 18 per cent. While support for Fianna Fáil slipped to 20 per cent.

Once again confidence in Sinn Féin increased and support for the party stood at 36 per cent, its highest level yet.

The public’s confidence in party leaders fell significantly, with support for the Taoiseach Micheal Martin at 40 per cent, down 11. The public’s confidence in the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar fell to 36 per cent, down 12 and support for the Green party’s Eamon Ryan also fell to 15 per cent, down 4.

However, the polls showed increased support for Sinn Féin, with support for party leader Mary Lou McDonald ahead at 43 per cent.

Support for the Labour party stood at 4 per cent, while support for the smaller parties are as follows: Social Democrats 2 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit 3 per cent, Aontú 1 per cent.