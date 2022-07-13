Dublin's Parliament Street to be traffic-free three evenings a week until September

Muireann Duffy

Dublin City Council has announced Parliament Street in the city centre will become traffic-free three evenings a week for the rest of the summer.

Starting next Thursday, July 21st, the street will close to traffic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

The arrangement for the street, which runs between Grattan Bridge and City Hall on the south side of the city, will remain in place until the end of August.

The council has also confirmed that Dame Street and College Green will be closed to traffic on Sunday, August 7th to facilitate Summer Sunday.

The carnival-themed event, taking place from 12pm-4pm, will welcome street entertainment to the city centre, including performers, stilt walkers and jugglers.

Travel and traffic arrangements for the duration of the event will be announced in due course.