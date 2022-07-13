Four businesses ordered to close over food safety breaches in June

Sarah Mooney

Four food businesses were ordered to close over food safety breaches in June, with the issues identified including rodent droppings and a vape kit stored directly over cooling food.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that five closure orders were served last month for breaches of food safety legislation under either the FSAI Act of 1998 or European Union Regulations of 2020.

Four of the businesses affected are located in Dublin, while one is located in Co Laois.

The Hudson Rooms restaurant, located in Unit 3 Western End Rotunda, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Fonthill Road North, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was served a closure order regarding its ground floor bar and indoor seating area.

A second order was served on the restaurant’s ground floor kitchen area, first floor bar and rear storage to ensure its entire food operation ceased.

Closure orders were also served on Apache Pizza of 37 Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin, and on Roma Take Away of Main Street, Portarlington, Co Laois.

The fourth food business served a closure order in June was the Han Lin Palace restaurant of 13-15 Bridge Street, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. The restaurant is now under new management since June 18th.

For more info, please see our press release: https://t.co/Cq5o41T1Bf@HSELive pic.twitter.com/E7cw4EdamW — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) July 13, 2022

The FSAI said some of the reasons for the closure orders were a lack of pest prevention and control measures, with rodent droppings visible in the premises.

Food handlers also demonstrated “a lack of understanding” regarding the use of protective clothing and headgear, as well as a lack of understanding to prevent contamination from jewellery when preparing food.

Some of the businesses had a lack of adequate labelling to facilitate traceability, undeclared allergen information, inadequate handwashing facilities and no food safety management system in place.

Another issue identified was the storage of personal items - such as a vape kit, car keys and mobile phones - directly above cooling food.

'Unacceptable'

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said it is “unacceptable” that staff are unaware of their responsibilities as food handlers.

“Food business owners have a duty to their customers, their staff and themselves to ensure food regulations are being followed on their premises,” she said.

“It is not acceptable firstly that staff are not wearing appropriate protective clothing and secondly that they are unaware of the risks of possible food contamination when they do not follow such food preparation guidance.

“Staff must be properly trained and/or supervised to ensure compliance with the legal requirements and attention must be paid to the basics of good hand washing, effective cleaning and proper storage of food.

“These legal requirements are in place to ensure that consumers’ health is not being put at risk. Enforcement orders are not served for minor breaches and consumers have a right to safe food.”