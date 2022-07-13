Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 10:10

Gardaí release two arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Lisa Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10th of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun
Gardaí have released without charge two people arrested in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.

The man and the woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday as part of investigations into the murder.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10th of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

In an update this morning, a Garda spokesperson said: “The man and woman (both 30s) who were arrested in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson on Monday, 11th July 2022, have been released without charge.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Gardaí previously said that the mother-of-two could have been dead for several days before she was found.

The 52-year-old was the subject of “a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries” before gardaí discovered her body.

