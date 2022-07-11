Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 16:12

Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10th of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun
Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.

The arrests took place on Monday and both the man and woman are now detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda stations.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10th of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Gardaí previously said that the mother-of-two could have been dead for several days before she was found.

The 52-year-old was the subject of “a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries” before gardaí discovered her body.

More in this section

McConalogue planning increased solar panel grant for farmers McConalogue planning increased solar panel grant for farmers
Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe given extra time to comply with €2.9m debt deal Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe given extra time to comply with €2.9m debt deal
Student rugby player amassed drug debt using cannabis to manage injury pain, court told Student rugby player amassed drug debt using cannabis to manage injury pain, court told
dublingardaiballymunarrestsmurder investigationlisa thompson
Antrim bonfire set for new world record in memory of fall victim

Antrim bonfire set for new world record in memory of fall victim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more