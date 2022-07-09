University Hospital Kerry cancel more outpatient appointments and surgeries

University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has cancelled more outpatient appointments and elective surgeries next week.

The hospital had already cancelled a significant number of appointments up to the end of this week, but this has now been extended up until Wednesday, 13th July.

The hospital said the cancellations are due to a covid-19 outbreak amongst staff.

"UHK having considered the continuing difficulties associated with increasing Covid-19 numbers and the associated staffing challenges, have regrettably had to make the decision to continue Mitigation measures as outlined earlier this week," said the hospital on Twitter.

There are, however, several exceptions to the cancelled clinics.

Exceptions to the cancelled clinics include orthopedic trauma, infusion and dressings clinics.

Cardiology and radiology outpatient scans and procedures will go ahead, as will virtual and antenatal clinics.

Other exceptions include oncology and palliative care clinics, colposcopy and hysteroscopy clinics at Cill Íde and Saturday’s gynaecology clinic.

UHK is requesting that patients do not attend scheduled outpatient and elective surgery appointments unless you receive a call to inform you otherwise.

Hospital management is also requesting that where appropriate, the public contact their GP or South Doc and explore all other options before presenting at the Emergency Department.

Visiting also remains restricted to one visit per week and those on compassionate grounds only, but virtual visits and email lines remain open.