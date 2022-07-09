Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 09:42

Thousands to protest over closure of Navan emergency department

There has been strong opposition to the proposal to replace the hospital's Emergency Department with a 24-hour medical assessment and injury unit.
Thousands of people will gather in Navan today for a mass rally over the move to shut down Our Lady's hospital Emergency Department.

The HSE has said Navan hospital will still see around 80 per cent of the 25-30 patients it currently sees daily through these units, but more specialised care will be diverted to hospitals such as Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda in Co Louth.

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín says it's incomprehensible at a time when Drogheda, Connolly, the Mater and Mullingar are struggling with ED overcrowding.

He says up to 47 patients a day that use Navan's ED will have to join the overcrowding in Drogheda's Emergency Department.

Deputy Tóibín who's Cathaoirleach of the Save Navan Hospital Campaign told Newstalk that Navan's ED needs investment.

“Overcrowding is bad for health, and it is dangerous to life. It’s estimated that 350 people die every year in this state due to A&E overcrowding.

“So we in Meath are going to fight tooth and nail to keep the hospital A&E open but also to get investment in it. It needs investment in terms of acute surgery services to make sure it is amongst the best and safest in the country.”

Politicians have raised concerns about the proposal, including the Minister for Justice and Meath East TD Helen McEntee – who said that the HSE had not addressed “serious questions around capacity”

protestmeathnavanrallyaontuour lady's hospitalnavan emergency departmentpeader toibin
