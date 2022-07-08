Family who sued over untimely death of baby settle case against Rotunda hospital

High court reporters

The family of a baby who died at the Rotunda Hospital Dublin when he was three days old has settled a High Court action over his untimely death.

Counsel Eugene Gleeson SC with Siun Leonowicz Bl told the court it was their case that if Harry Kelly had been delivered by caesarean section a crucial two and a half hours earlier, he would have been born in better condition.

The settlement is without an admission of liability.

Harry’s mum, Louise Burke from Clondalkin, Dublin had sued the Rotunda Hospital, Parnell Square, Dublin. It was claimed that Ms Burke’s pregnancy was complicated by a condition which resulted in fetal anaemia.

Tranfusions

Intrauterine transfusions were undertaken at the hospital on three occasions between March and May 2018. During the fourth transfusion on June 7th, 2018 it was complicated by bleeding from the umbilical cord.

Ms Burke was transferred to a ward and CTG monitoring of the baby began.

It was claimed that over the course of that evening Ms Burke advised on a number of occasions of the absence of fetal movement since the last transfusion process. It was contended the CTG trace became pathological with decelerations of the baby’s heart noted at 8.40pm.

Further profound decelerations were noted, it was alleged, at about 9.37pm and after an ultrasound examination an emergency Caesarean section took place and Baby Harry was delivered at 10.14pm.

The baby who was in poor condition required full cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Baby Harry died at three days old.

It was claimed the alleged delay in Baby Harry’s delivery allegedly allowed his condition to be compromised and allegedly affected his chances of survival.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a very sad and tragic case, and he extended his deepest sympathy to Harry’s parents and family.