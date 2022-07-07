Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 11:34

Met Éireann forecasts summer sun at last as temperatures to hit mid-20s

Sunday and Monday will bring the best of the weather, with highest temperatures of 24-25 degrees expected
Muireann Duffy

Some summer sun is finally set to hit Ireland over the coming days, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures in the mid-20s over the weekend and into next week.

A mix of cloud and sunny spells is set to remain over much of the country on Thursday, however, "prolonged sunny spells" will begin to creep in over the south and east.

After a cloudy start on Friday, the dry weather is expected to extend across the country, with some patchy rain or drizzle reversed to the north and northwest.

The forecaster said the "best of the brighter spells" will grace the south and east throughout the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures between 16-22 degrees.

With the sunshine staying towards the southeast of the country, a largely dry and sunny day is predicted for Munster and Leinster, with temperatures to remain largely the same as Friday, hitting around 17-22 degrees.

Meanwhile, a cloudier day is in store for Connacht and Ulster where outbreaks of rain and drizzle are likely throughout the day and into Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday will bring the best of the weather, with top temperatures expected to hit between 20-24 and 21-25 degrees respectively.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be brightest towards the south of the country but warmest in the Midlands, while Monday will be "warm, dry and sunny in most areas".

weathermet eireannsummer
