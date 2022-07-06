Man (70s) dies after three-car collision in Co Donegal

A man has been killed following a car crash in Co Donegal.

The three-car collision happened on the N13 between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham at about 11pm on Tuesday.

A man in his early 70s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

A section of the N13 is closed and diversions are in place. Investigators will conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda station at 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.