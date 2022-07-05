Irish man killed and another seriously injured after crash in Oregon

Sarah Slater

An Irish man was fatally injured and another was seriously injured after a car crash in Hillsboro, Oregon.

US police are following several lines of enquiry into how the vehicle flipped over and subsequently was engulfed in flames.

The accident, according to Hillsboro Police, occurred at 4.31am on Sunday when they responded to a report of a roll-over, single-vehicle crash near Tanasbourne Drive and Stucki Avenue on the edge of the town and close to Highway 26.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed in fire.

Police Sergeant Stewart Kelsey at Hillsboro Police Department confirmed both of the men in the crash were Irish.

“We are still working on the identification of both of the men involved in the incident and at this working on contacting family members of both men. Unfortunately one of the men died, and the other man is still in hospital and his health condition at present is to be updated,” said Sgt Kelsey.

“We are investigating several elements around this incident, but those details are not being released due to the sensitivity of the accident.”

Investigation

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) worked at the accident site for several hours and has now completed the crash scene investigation.

CART is a multi-agency team of specially trained law enforcement officers from the Sheriff's Office, local police departments, and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

The team investigates and reconstructs traffic crashes that may result in the prosecution of felony assault or manslaughter charges. The team can also assist with diagramming crime scenes.

In a statement, Hillsboro Police Department said: “One person was extricated by officers and transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. A second occupant was deceased.

“The cause of the crash is unknown and unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.” Neither man have been officially identified until all next of kin have been notified, but they did confirm that both were Irish and working in the US.

The statement continued: “Hillsboro Public Works Crews cleared a down tree and debris from the roadway. All roads affected by the crash are now open.”